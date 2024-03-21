Explosion Strikes Kandahar City, Southern Afghanistan: Ministery Confirms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson of the de facto administration confirmed to Khaama Press that on Thursday morning, March 21, an explosion occurred in the first district of Kandahar city, Southern Afghanistan.

Abdul Matin Khalid, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Taliban, refrained from providing details about this explosion in a message to Khaama Press.

According to sources, this explosion occurred around 9:00 am at a crossroads near the Kabul Bank branch in the first district of Kandahar city.

The casualties and wounded from this incident have been transferred to Mirwais Hospital, and according to some media reports, this hospital is under strict security measures.

So far, the casualties from this explosion have not been officially confirmed, but some media outlets have claimed that dozens have been killed and injured and transferred to the hospital.

Kandahar is the center of activities for the leadership of the Taliban, and in the past two years, fewer security incidents have been reported from this province.

Recent tensions and insecurity in Pakistan have been fueled by a surge in militant activities, particularly along the Afghan border.

The Pakistani government's efforts to combat these threats have intensified, leading to clashes and airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, exacerbating regional instability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram