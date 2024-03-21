Etisalat Signs Deal To Support Afghanistan National Cricket Team

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The telecommunications company Etisalat has announced the signing of a contract with the Afghanistan national cricket team and stated that under this agreement, Etisalat will be the official financial supporter of the national cricket team in 2024.

This contract between Abdullah Jabar, the commercial head of Etisalat Afghanistan, and Mirwais Ashraf, the head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, was signed on March 18, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates.

The commercial head of Etisalat described the Afghanistan national cricket team as the“pride of Afghans” and emphasized support for athletes.

The head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also welcomed signing this agreement and stated that it enables the national team to pursue its path of success in international matches.

Etisalat has previously served as the official financial supporter of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

Operating under the umbrella of the Etisalat Group, this telecommunications company began its operations in Afghanistan in 2007.

Since its inception in 2007, Etisalat has invested over $400 million in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram