This Mother's Day In Saudi Arabia, Godaddy Honours Mothers' Entrepreneurial Spirit

As Mother's Day approaches, GoDaddy, the largest services platform for entrepreneurs, is shining a spotlight on the remarkable resilience and achievements of women and mother entrepreneurs – mompreneurs, in the Kingdom. Through its commitment to providing essential tools and support, GoDaddy aims to empower mothers in business to succeed in the ever-evolving online landscape.

Recent data from GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey reveals a surge in mompreneurs in Saudi Arabia, with 69% of entrepreneurs many of whom proudly carry the title of Mompreneurs, reporting that they have embraced the entrepreneurial journey, with a further overwhelming 98% attesting that“life is better after becoming an entrepreneur.”

In addition, according to GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey, 59% of respondents identified marketing their business online as one of the biggest obstacles during their early entrepreneurial journey, reflecting challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Here are five tips to help you take your business online as a mompreneur:

Invest in a distinctive and memorable domain name for your business. Utilize services like GoDaddy's domain services to secure a personalized web address. Owning your digital space is important for brand recognition and business credibility.

Take charge of your online presence by actively engaging with your audience on social media platforms. Share your journey, celebrate achievements, and showcase the human side of your business.

Empower yourself by creating and managing your website using user-friendly tools. Explore platforms like GoDaddy's website builder to easily design and update your site, showcasing your products and services, without the need for extensive technical knowledge.

Foster a sense of community by connecting with and supporting other mompreneurs. Collaborate on projects, share insights, and cross-promote each other's businesses.

Elevate your business communication by setting up a professional, custom email address through services like . A personalized email enhances your professional image and your brand's credibility.

Embrace the efficiency of AI-powered content creation using tools like GoDaddy's AI prompt library . Generate engaging and relevant content for your website, social media, and marketing materials by leveraging artificial intelligence tools to help streamline content creation processes.

On this Mother's Day, GoDaddy reaffirms its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, providing essential tools, expert guidance, and unwavering support to help them achieve their business milestones and turn their visions into reality.

