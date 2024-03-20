Nauroz In Kashmir: Rediscovering The Essence Beyond Sectarian Lines

In Kashmir however, the festival has sadly attained sectarian connotation and this has decreased its significance for the general public.

“It is sad Nauroz in Kashmir has been associated with a sect and seen from a sectarian perspective”, said

Prof G. N. Khaki, former Director of the Centre of Central Asian Studies at the University of Kashmir. Prof Khaki believes that

this spring festival belongs

to the whole Muslim community.

“This year, it is coinciding with the month of Ramazan, which has doubled its essence, and we should be grateful to God for the kind of bounties he has provided us with. Life is infused into all things on this day and it signifies rebirth” he said.

He further said that there is nothing wrong in celebrating cultural festivities as long as they do not clash with the religious beliefs. Imam Abu Hanifa (r.a) has

put it rightly, quotes Prof Khaki,“As long as traditions do not contradict Islamic fundamentals and beliefs, we can continue with them”.

According to Dr. Abid Gulzar, Assistant Professor at the CCAS

Kashmir University,“It is primarily celebrated in the countries where the Persian empire shared the arc of influence and political authority for long periods of time.

Reflecting on Islamic teachings, Dr. Gulzar asserted that

Islam never opposes cultural festivities and the

indigenous festival of a place.

He drew a

historical parallel, stating,“Even when we look at the history of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (P.b.u.h) did not change the names of people after they embraced Islam because changing names after embracing faith is not necessary and is not an

essential matter of the faith.”

But in Kashmir, we saw hundreds of people changing names just because they were not Arabic, this is a hyper religious attitude and it has very less to do with our faith.

Regarding the cultural landscape, Dr. Gulzar noted,“We need to understand that everything Arabic is not Islamic and everything non-Arabic is not anti-Islam.

After the advent of Islam, they continued their names and traditions because it is a civilization. The Arabization did not take place in Iran barring some instances where some Arabic words got infused in the Persian language.”

Quoting Hazrat Ali (a.s), Dr. Gulzar conveyed,“Imam in a letter to Maalik-e-Ashtar tells him if you go to Egypt, promote the cultural traditions and promote them provided it does

not lead to infidelity.”

He underscored the compatibility of certain traditions with

Islamic principles, stating,

We go and see loved ones, visit the families of the deceased. These things do not go against our faith but are encouraged.”

Explaining the tradition of Nauroz in Kashmir, Dr. Gulzar explained the reason for Kashmiris celebrating Nauroz.

“We have become Muslims by virtue of Iranians and not Arabs. He traced

Kashmir's cultural roots to Persian lands, noting,

Mir Syed Ali Hamdani and majority of people before and after him who visited Kashmir came from Iran bringing with them

culture and traditions of that place. These traditions got infused in our society over a period of time” he said.

However, Dr. Gulzar

agreed

the decline in

Nauroz celebrations, stating that

over the years the sheen around Nauroz has faded. Earlier, people would feast for weeks altogether now due to scarcity of time people

celebrate it for a day or two. People need to come forward and preserve the legacy of our ancestors.

Author and architect with deep interest in history Sameer Hamdani highlighted the significance of Nauroz while talking to Kashmir Observer.

“After a prolonged winter, we have greenery coming back to the trees in the wake of spring, which signifies life coming back to earth. Historically, the festival has been celebrated for 3000 years.

Expounding on its historical and cultural importance, Hamdani

said that

Islamic symbolism is primarily concerned with the notion

that Imam Ali was crowned as the Caliph on this day. But primarily, this is a spring festival which marks the arrival of the Persian New Year.

Delving into the context of Nauroz during the Muslim rule in India, Hamdani remarked,“During the Muslim rule in India, Nauroz was the most celebrated official calendar event. Under the Mughals, it held more significance than Eid. So, Nauroz as an event was celebrated across India during Muslim rule.”

Providing insights into its prominence during the Mughal era, Hamdani elaborated that it

was an important day in the Mughal Calendar. During that time, two major events would be celebrated:

one was the birthday of the emperor and Nauroz was another.



Transitioning its relevance in

contemporary times,

Hamdani said that,

“when we talk about ecology and sustainability of life on earth,

Nauroz is a day which brings us into equilibrium with nature. It is a day which reminds us about the importance of Nature.”

