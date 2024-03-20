Diljit Dosanjh Sings 'Tera Ni Main Lover' For Deepika Padukone After She Gifts Him Moisturizer - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartwarming exchange of gestures, Deepika Padukone pleasantly surprised singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh with a thoughtful gift from her brand, 82°E. Diljit's reaction, captured in a series of Instagram Stories, exuded pure delight and gratitude, showcasing the endearing bond between the two stars.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a video expressing his excitement upon receiving the special gifts from Deepika. Holding up the products, he confessed to being torn between showcasing them or using them immediately. However, he couldn't resist the allure of at least trying out the moisturizer, a much-needed addition to his routine.

In his native Punjabi, Diljit playfully deliberated, 'Haye, should I use it or should I keep it in a showcase?' He marveled at the versatility of the products, particularly a cleanser suitable for face, beard, and body. Despite his inclination to preserve them as mementos, he expressed his intent to cherish and utilize the gifts graciously sent by Deepika.

Alongside showcasing the products, Diljit shared a glimpse of the heartfelt postcard accompanying the gifts, singing his song 'Lover' with Deepika's name at the forefront, showcasing his affection and appreciation for her gesture.

The endearing exchange between Deepika and Diljit adds another dimension to their camaraderie, garnering attention amid their respective professional commitments and personal milestones. Deepika recently delighted fans with the announcement of her pregnancy, while also balancing her forthcoming film projects, including the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2989 AD' alongside Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with his multifaceted talents, from surprise performances at global events like Ed Sheeran's concert to eagerly anticipated film releases such as 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'