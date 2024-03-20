Stringent Government Regulations For Electromagnetic Interference In EMC Chambers Market Products To Drive The Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) chamber is highly specialized test equipment used to test electronic devices for quality assurance tests of safety and regulatory standards. These chambers are specially designed for conducting tests concerning radiated and radio frequency (RF) emissions and immunity.

The market is driven by stringent government regulations that mandate tests the require EMC chambers, inspection and certification (TIC) protocols in manufacturing facilities, electromagnetic compatibility, and technological advancements and diverse products by key players drive the market. Major steps by key market players are further boosting the market projectile.

For instance, in July 2019, DEKRA Germany opened its new EMC test facility implemented by Frankonia for business expansion. In February 2019, UL launched a new EMC Chamber for Radio Frequency and Electro Magnetic Compatibility Testing.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The market has been heavily impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global lockdowns have severed the global supply chain network that has heavily restrained the market's revenue flow. And further, as long as the international borders remain sealed, the market leaders face economic instability owing to lower product consumption. Additionally, during the COVID spread, most companies have reduced the workforce and manufacturing load that has heavily impacted the market products' consumption.

Key Highlights



The global EMC Chambers Market was valued at USD 1103.19 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the 3-meter chambers segment dominates the global market. The segment holds around 29.9% of the market in terms of market share.

By application, the Automotive segment held 33.1% of the market during the year 2019.

North America dominates the market among all regions in terms of revenue. The market is valued at 377.29 USD in 2019 and is growing at a rate of 3.1% CAGR.

The APAC market is valued at 283.05 USD and has the fastest growth rate of 5.0%.



EMC Chambers Market: Segmentation

By Type



Compact Chambers

3 Meter Chambers

5 Meter Chambers

10 Meter Chambers

Free Space Chambers

Others



By Application



Automotive

Defense

Electrical and Mechanical

Electroacoustic industry

Aerospace

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





