Emirates to continue Airbus A380 flights to Riyadh following 4-year hiatus

(MENAFN) Emirates Airlines is gearing up to reintroduce flights of the Airbus A380 aircraft to the city of Riyadh in April, marking the end of a four-year absence from the route. According to data from Simply Flying, a consultancy specializing in marketing for the air transport sector, this move will make Riyadh the shortest flight route serviced by the A380 in 2024.



The decision to resume A380 flights comes as Emirates Airlines seeks to capitalize on increased demand during the peak summer season. The A380 will replace the 777-300ER on the Riyadh route, providing approximately 40% more seats for sale on each departure, including first and business class accommodations. This strategic aircraft swap aims to cater to rising passenger numbers and maximize revenue opportunities during peak travel periods.



With the reinstatement of A380 service to Riyadh, the Saudi capital will become the third Middle Eastern destination served by the iconic double-decker aircraft, joining Amman and Jeddah in the region. Emirates Airlines previously operated the A380 to Riyadh between April 29, 2019, and March 22, 2020, before temporarily suspending the service. The resumption of A380 flights to Riyadh is scheduled to commence on April 1, signaling Emirates' commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with enhanced travel options in the Middle East region.

