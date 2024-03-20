Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Unveils An Exquisite New Menu At Its Italian Restaurant, Sorrento

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 March 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi proudly unveils an exquisite new menu at its award-winning Italian restaurant, Sorrento. Nestled within the opulent surroundings of the hotel, Sorrento has long been hailed as a beacon of authentic Italian cuisine. With this eagerly anticipated menu launch, guests are invited to immerse themselves in an unparalleled experience that promises to tantalise the senses and create lasting memories. From the iconic flavours of world-famous specialities, such as pizza and pasta, to the indulgent allure of Mediterranean seafood, Sorrento embodies the very essence of the art of Italian dining.



The adventure begins with an alluring selection of fine Italian cheese and the finest dry-cured meats, showcasing exquisite offerings like Provolone with Apple and Shallot Mostarda, Pecorino Romano with Black Truffle Honey and the timeless elegance of Prosciutto Di Parma.



Continuing the voyage of culinary delight, guests will find themselves enchanted by an array of Burrata creations, where heirloom tomatoes and organic basil merge in perfect harmony, while Focaccia Burrata and Black Truffle Burrata captivates with its irresistible charm, beckoning guests to succumb to its indulgent allure. The seafood selection unveils innovative dishes such as Sea Scallops adorned with textures of Cauliflower and Zucchini Salsa, inviting diners to savour the essence of the Mediterranean. Patrons will be indulged with artisanal pasta curations meticulously crafted and made fresh at the skilled hands of pasta makers, including the Spaghetti Pomodoro with Burrata, Green Gnocchi, Ravioli Ricotta, Mushroom Tortellini, and the comforting embrace of Rigatoni Alla Norma.



The plated mains offer signature dishes like the flavourful Stuffed Portobello, Prawns Gratin, Duo of Lamb, Butter Confit Duck, Red Snapper with each bite a testament to the gourmet mastery of Sorrento's chefs. From the fiery embrace of Woodfired Oven Pizzas made with Biga Dough, featuring the chef's signature Pizza Di Patate, Pizza Funghi,Salami Pepperoni enhanced with San Marzano Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella, to the grand finale of decadent desserts, including the 'Tableside' Sorrento's Classic Tiramisu, Baba Au Rum(FlambÃ© on Table) and the refreshing delight of Raspberry Sorbet, every dish is a symphony of flavours designed to ignite the senses and leave an indelible mark on the palate.



Moreover, Sorrento introduces a unique dining experience with the addition of sharing family-style meals such as Whole Roasted Lamb Leg, carved tableside, and the Grilled Seafood Platter, inviting guests to create cherished memories while indulging in the finest Italian fare.



"We are thrilled to introduce our new menu at Sorrento, offering our guests an immersive journey through the flavours of Italy. Each dish has been thoughtfully crafted to showcase the rich culinary heritage of Italy and we are confident that our guests will be delighted by the exquisite flavours and textures presented,â€ says Gagandeep Sawhney, Executive Chef, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi.



Guests are cordially invited to immerse themselves in the culinary excellence of Sorrento's new menu at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, where they can luxuriate in the vibrant flavours of Italy in the bustling atmosphere of Delhi.





About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Shimona Dargan

Email :...

Other articles by Shangri-La