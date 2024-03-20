Politics With Michelle Grattan: Cyber Expert Lesley Seebeck On Tiktok's Future In Australia

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill to force TikTok's owner, ByteDance, to either sell TikTok to a non-Chinese company or face a ban in the US.

While the measure won't come into effect until the American Senate agrees, it has re-engaged a debate over TikTok's risk to national security, as well as its impact on young people and the implications for free speech if there was a ban.

The Albanese government has flagged it won't blindly follow the US action but instead will rely on advice from its security agencies.

The government, however, earlier banned TikTok from official devices.

Lesley Seebeck, former CEO of the Cyber Institute, Australian National University, and former chief investment and advisory officer at the Digital Transformation Agency, joins us to discuss the concerns about TikTok.

On the security implications, Seebeck offers some advice

While the American bill offers TikTok an out if it is sold to a non-Chinese company, Seebeck says that is unlikely to happen,

On why there's so much concern around China owning TikTok,

Seebeck highlights why TikTok's data collection differs from that of other platforms like Facebook.



