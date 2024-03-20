Azerbaijan Can Be New Destination For Chinese Tourists To Explore

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tourism is one of the important sectors that can help Azerbaijan
to diversify its fossil fuel-based economy. Because the country has
numerous places of sight and it is rich with historic places. In
addition, Azerbaijan has mineral springs and other mineral
resources that are used in health tourism, and during the USSR many
tourists used to pay visits to these sanatoriums. So, this
promising sector is a beam of hope for Azerbaijan to get rid of a
fuel-fossil-based economy.
Azerbaijani government determinedly works on this sector. It is
worth noting that the number of tourists has increased by over 4
times in 20 years and reached 3 million right before the COVID-19
pandemic. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector is reviving. To
promote the sector, Azerbaijan advertises its touristic places in
different countries, eased getting visas by presenting e-visa and
asan-visa, and signed contracts with different countries to
eliminate visas mutually and so on. With the help of the above-said
measures, Azerbaijan has been managed to draw the attention of
tourists from countries located in the Arabic Gulf, Central Asia,
India, Pakistan, and so on. Culture played an important role in
boosting tourism as well. Azerbaijan hosts numerous sports
tournaments, festivals, concerts, etc. Besides, the historic places
have drawn the attention of Bollywood for long. It is an ordinary
thing to see shooting Indian movies in the streets of Baku.
However, Azerbaijan has not limited itself to the above-said
countries, and it aims to draw more tourists from different
countries. One of these countries is China. Even before COVID-19
Azerbaijani tourist companies were keen to cooperate with Chinese
companies. The Government conducted several projects in this
regard. However, the pandemic stopped all these projects. After the
Pandemic the government continues its promotion activities in
China. Azerbaijan's participation in the international tourism
exhibition in Guangzhou, China can exemplify it.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, an
expert in tourism, Rahman Quliyev, noted that considering that
China is the largest country in the world in terms of population,
Azerbaijan is showing great interest in the Chinese market. He said
that there are strong trade relations between Azerbaijan and China,
and these relations are expanding day by day.
“It is worth noting that the Chinese people are interested in
traveling, and we are glad that the Chinese people are currently
choosing Azerbaijan in determining their tourist routes. It goes
without saying that participating in the exhibitions held in China
will contribute to the increase of Chinese tourists' interest in
Azerbaijan. Also, the rapid development of the economies of China
and Azerbaijan will contribute to the deepening and diversification
of economic relations between the two countries. Currently, dozens
of Chinese companies are investing in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani
businessmen are also investing in China,” the Expert said.
He underlined that the Chinese people are a nation loving
history and traditions and conducts research in this field.
Therefore, he pointed out that Chinese tourists mainly prefer to
visit historical monuments. The Expert opined that Azerbaijan has
many historical places to offer to Chinese tourists and also, and
Azerbaijan's liberated territories are important from the point of
view of historical tourism,
“We can offer these areas as a new destination not only to
Chinese tourists but also to tourists from other countries. In
addition, Azerbaijan's health tourism is also well-known. It is
also famous for its health tourism in the liberated areas of
Azerbaijan. We can advertise all this to the world, show Naftala,
Istisu and so on at tourism exhibitions. I am sure that tourism
will develop rapidly in these areas, especially after the
restoration of all the infrastructure in the liberated areas.
Because these areas have great tourism potential,” the expert
Rahman Quliyev concluded.
