North Korea Conducts Firing From MLRS Of Super-Large Caliber

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK conducted training firing from multiple launch rocket
systems (MLRS) of super-large caliber 600 mm, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The exercises were led by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Media outlets noted that the purpose of the firing drills was to
confirm the power and combat capabilities of weapons systems by
conducting sudden maneuvers of units armed with 600-mm rocket
launchers and launching multiple rocket launchers from them.
During the shooting, conditional targets were successfully
hit.
"Kim Jong-un expressed great satisfaction that the gunners
showed high maneuverability, accurate and powerful strike force in
carrying out a sudden combat mission," writes KCNA.
In addition, the leader of the DPRK pointed out the need for a
continuous increase in the number of ultra-large-caliber MLRS
batteries as part of increasing the combat readiness of units of
the Korean People's Army.
The Japanese Defense Ministry previously reported that on March
18, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles. They flew a
distance of about 350 km at a maximum altitude of 50 km and fell
into the sea near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1107998691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.