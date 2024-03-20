               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Korea Conducts Firing From MLRS Of Super-Large Caliber


3/20/2024 12:08:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK conducted training firing from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of super-large caliber 600 mm, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The exercises were led by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Media outlets noted that the purpose of the firing drills was to confirm the power and combat capabilities of weapons systems by conducting sudden maneuvers of units armed with 600-mm rocket launchers and launching multiple rocket launchers from them.

During the shooting, conditional targets were successfully hit.

"Kim Jong-un expressed great satisfaction that the gunners showed high maneuverability, accurate and powerful strike force in carrying out a sudden combat mission," writes KCNA.

In addition, the leader of the DPRK pointed out the need for a continuous increase in the number of ultra-large-caliber MLRS batteries as part of increasing the combat readiness of units of the Korean People's Army.

The Japanese Defense Ministry previously reported that on March 18, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles. They flew a distance of about 350 km at a maximum altitude of 50 km and fell into the sea near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1107998691

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search