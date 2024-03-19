Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Officers Of Armed Forces, Moi, Security Services

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held an Iftar banquet Tuesday at Lusail Palace in honor of Their Excellencies commanders, senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces and Ministry of Interior (MoI), alongside the security services on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir and a host of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and high-ranking officials attended the banquet.

