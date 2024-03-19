Volunteers From Bukovyna Deliver 100 FPV Drones To Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volunteers from the charitable organization "Angels of Donbas" from Bukovyna handed over a batch of 100 FPV drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to fight the Russian invaders.

This was reported on Facebook by the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Ukrinform reported.

"One hundred FPV drones for our defenders were handed over by volunteers from Bukovyna. Representatives of the charitable organization "Angels of Donbas" Yana Statna and Serhii Statnyi provided another batch of drones to help the military fight the invaders," the statement reads.

According to Andrii Puzdriak, an Armed Forces soldier and member of the regional council, these drones will significantly increase the firepower of Ukrainian defenders and help deter and destroy enemies.

"On behalf of myself and my colleagues, we express our sincere gratitude to you for your constant tireless assistance to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the military said.

Volunteer Yana Statna has been helping people in the frontline area since 2014, along with her father. They have been transporting humanitarian supplies to Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, and Avdiivka. They supported the military and civilians and organized the evacuation of the local population. The volunteers also worked in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and now they regularly visit Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in the Donetsk direction.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional ₴5 billion for the purchase of drones for the Defense Forces.