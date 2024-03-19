Lebanese Fighters Target Israeli Settlement, Military Site

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanese "Resistance" fighters targeted the "Zarait" settlement with a missile, in addition to targeting positions of the occupation army and soldiers in response to Israeli occupation's repeated attacks on villages and civilians in the southern area.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) quoted the fighters announcing that its fighters targeted a deployment of occupation soldiers in the "Barkat Risha" site and its surroundings, including inflicting with direct hits on Israeli soldiers and facility.

According to the agency, the "resistance" also targeted an occupation military force south of the "Branit" site, a military logistical vehicle, and a group of soldiers inside and around it in "Tayhat Hill," in addition to targeting a military force near the hill itself.

NNA also reported that the Israeli occupation forces bombed with artillery areas northeast of the town of Mays al-Jabal and the outskirts of the town of Blida, in addition to targeting Wadi Hamul on the outskirts of the town of Naqoura and the town of Al-Dhahira.

Earlier, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for all actors in southern Lebanon to "put down their weapons, recommit to Security Council Resolution 1701, and work toward a political and diplomatic solution."

Since last October, Lebanon witnessed continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between the Israeli occupation forces and the "resistance" in the southern regions and at the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

