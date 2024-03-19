SC Rejects Industry Bid To Oppose Disclosure Of Electoral Bond Numbers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 19 (KNN) The Supreme Court dismissed a last-minute attempt by major industry associations-

Assocham, FICCI, and CII to

intervene in ongoing proceedings regarding the disclosure of unique alphanumeric codes on electoral bonds, on Monday.

The Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, firmly denied the industry bodies a hearing, emphasising that all litigants must adhere to procedural rules.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the industry bodies, emphasised the potential repercussions of disclosing these numbers, which reveal donor information to political parties. He expressed concerns about members being targeted by parties and motivated public interest litigators in the future.

However, the Court rebuffed this argument, noting that the application was filed after the proceedings had concluded, and reminding Rohatgi that all parties must follow established procedures.

Similarly, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish C Aggarwala's request for a hearing on his plea for a review of a previous judgment was swiftly dismissed by the Court, which asserted that he lacked the authority to invoke such proceedings.

During the exchange, other advocates, including Mathews Nedumpara, attempted to intervene, prompting the Court to reprimand them for their behaviour and insistence. Justice Gavai warned Nedumpara of potential contempt charges, emphasising the need to respect the judicial process.

(KNN Bureau)