Egypt's FM Receives US Special Envoy To Sudan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with US Special Envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello on Monday in Cairo. Perriello is on his first regional tour aimed at finding solutions to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Shoukry welcomed Perriello and underscored Egypt's critical role in mediating the conflict. He outlined Egypt's efforts to facilitate dialogue between Sudanese factions and its diplomatic engagement with international and regional actors, the UN, and other nations. These efforts focus on achieving a ceasefire, preserving Sudan's institutions, and delivering humanitarian aid.

Shoukry emphasized the importance of treating the crisis as an internal Sudanese matter and avoiding external interference. He stressed the need for any future political process to be inclusive of all active national stakeholders. Egypt, he reiterated, remains committed to supporting the Sudanese people with humanitarian, development, and essential service assistance.

Perriello expressed his appreciation for the visit and acknowledged Egypt's regional importance and its role in resolving the crisis. He listened attentively to Shoukry's insights on navigating the complexities of the situation, drawing on Egypt's experience.

Both parties agreed to maintain close communication and coordination in the coming months. Shoukry highlighted the potential for the United States, with its influence and resources, to significantly aid Sudan's recovery.

Sudan in Turmoil

Sudan has been embroiled in political instability since the 2019 ousting of President Omar al-Bashir. A transitional military council currently holds power, but progress towards a civilian government remains stalled. The crisis has sparked an economic downturn and widespread protests. A power-sharing agreement signed in October 2021 remains unimplemented.

The United States is actively involved in seeking a resolution. Perriello, appointed Special Envoy in November 2021, is tasked with facilitating dialogue between Sudanese parties to achieve a peaceful and inclusive solution.