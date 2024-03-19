(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Businessman Eugene Renge is going to sue the Swiss clinic, whose doctors ruined his healthy teeth. The negligence of the medical staff cost him almost 215,000 euro.

“They set everything incorrectly. This was confirmed by other doctors, to whom I came with severe toothaches and chipped veneers. Eram Dental Health Clinic is not going to take responsibility for its negligence. That's why I'm going to file a lawsuit. Since I am a foreign citizen, Swiss law is unlikely to side with me. But it may become a lesson for other patients not to visit clinics in this country,” the victim said.

The businessman applied to the Eram Dental Health Clinic in 2022 with a request to cure several teeth. But the Swiss doctors insisted on comprehensive treatment. As a result, two teeth were removed, implants were placed and ceramic veneers were installed. The treatment cost 200,000 Swiss francs. A year later, the pads began to chip and crumble. The patient suffered from a nagging toothache.

With problems, Eugene Renge came to dentists from the UAE, who confirmed the fears: Swiss doctors did their job poorly. In just a year, ceramic veneers deteriorated, implants and fillings loosened, and infection set in. Correcting the work of Eram Dental Health Clinic doctors cost the businessman 95,000 euro.

Today, medicine in Switzerland is experiencing a deep crisis: staff shortages , lac of vital medicines, closur of hospital departments, a surge in seasonal diseases. In addition, doctors bega to pay less attention to patients and make mistakes that directly affect people's health.

Media Contact: Evgeniy Renge Dubai UAE United Arab Emirates [email protected] Renge



