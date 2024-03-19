Adani Electricity Introduces EV ‘Share Charge’ For Mumbai Housing Societies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd has launched the 'Share Charge' initiative, simplifying electric vehicle charging in residential complexes in the city, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The innovative technology eliminates the complexities of individual EV charging and offers a streamlined, cost-effective, sustainable solution, said the company.

Adani Electricity is rapidly rolling out 8,500 such chargers and installing them in 4,000 housing societies in suburban Mumbai with several key benefits to customers who are now taking to electric vehicles in a big way.

Most importantly, the Share Charge will do away with the need for separate chargers or complex wiring with one centralised, ARAI-certified charging station that maximises space but minimises installation hassles.

Customers can easily schedule their charging sessions, monitor usage and pay directly through a user-friendly mobile app. Share Charge promotes responsible energy use while offering the most competitive charging rates leading to sustainability and money savings.

An Adani Electricity official explained that the Share Charge solution is unique, affordable and solves many challenges faced by housing complexes while planning their infrastructure for residents.

“We are committed to making the transition to electric vehicles seamless for housing societies and Share Charge is a testament to this, delivering a stress-free, cost-saving solution encouraging the widespread adoption of EVs,” explained the official.

Residents of several housing societies like Borivali's Dheeraj Savera Tower's Secretary M. Gouthaman and Andheri's Runwal Elegante Society's resident Amit Mulchandani lauded this initiative.

The Share Charge takes around seven hours for four-wheelers and four hours for two-wheelers, and one charger serves multiple vehicles on alternate days. This is considered the most affordable charging solution.

Since Adani Electricity already sources 35 per cent of its power from renewable sources and targets 60 per cent by 2027, the Share Charge offers a direct way for housing societies to contribute to a greener future.