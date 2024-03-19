Duo Apprehended With 90 Kgs Of Poppy Straw In South Kashmir's Pahalgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons were apprehended with a whopping ninety kilograms of poppy-straw in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, an official said on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that on receipt of reliable inputs, police laid a naka during which it intercepted a duo in possession of ninty kilograms of poppy-straw.
Identifying the duo as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Jabbar Bhat and Ubaid Gulzar Lone, son of Gulzar Ahmad Lone, both residents of Takiyabal Bijbehara, the official further said that a case vide FIR number 8/24 under section 8/15 NDPS has been registered in Police Station Pahalgam for further proceedings.
