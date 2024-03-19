Canadian Defence Minister, Iraqi FM Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of National Defense of Canada Bill Blair met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein, who is currently visiting Ottawa.
The meeting addressed developments in the region and the impact of the Israeli occupatrion's continued aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 on regional security and stability.
The meeting also discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas.
