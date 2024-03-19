Electricity Production For January-February In Azerbaijan Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
In January-February, electricity production in Azerbaijan
amounted to 4686.4 mln kWh, Azernews reports,
citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov.
The Minister noted that Azerbaijan exported 221.6 million kWh
and imported 32.5 million kWh during the said period.
During the said period, electricity production from TPPs
amounted to 4316.2 million kWh, and from renewable sources,
including hydropower 370.2 million kWh with an increase of 192.1
million kWh.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107993924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.