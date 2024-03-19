               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Occasion Of Last Tuesday Before Novruz Holiday


3/19/2024 3:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Last Tuesday before the Novruz holiday (Ilakhir Chershenbe or Earth Tuesday), Azernews reports.

The post says: "Happy Ilakhir Chershenbe!"

