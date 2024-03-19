Erdogan To Putin: Turkey Is Ready For Any Role To Facilitate Talks Between Ukraine And Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin during a phone call that Turkey is ready to play any role as a mediator to bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

The communications directorate of the Turkish presidency said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Turkey is ready to play a facilitator role to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine," the post reads.

Erdogan stated during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's official visit to Turkey that his country unwaveringly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Photo: Kayhan Özer/AA