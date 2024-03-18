Renowned Architect Ma Yansong: New Hublot Friend Of The Brand

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MA Yansong's architecture and Hublot's watchmaking share a common vision of transforming their art into an interactive, 3D experience, fusing the natural and the human-made, creating advanced designs with an affinity for Nature.

MA Yansong, the visionary Founder and Principal Partner of MAD Architects (2004), redefines architecture with a focus on emotional and spiritual needs, blending humanity and Nature. Born in Beijing in 1975, MA set up his own practice two years after achieving his Masters from Yale. He has spent 20 years gaining international acclaim for his imaginative and human centric designs. His renowned projects – including the Harbin Opera House and Absolute Towers – showcase a unique symbiosis of the natural and human-made. MA, the first Chinese architect to win an overseas landmark project, sees architecture as a medium to reconnect people with Nature, fostering respect and harmony. MA has garnered admiration through his masterfully crafted, spatiotemporal, sculptural forms disappearing into the city and landscape; forms that are driven by intuition, expression and emotion.