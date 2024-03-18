Hysek Celebrates Ramadan With X-RAY Perpetual Calendar

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (March 18, 2024) – On the Occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Hysek, the leading Swiss luxury brand, is proud to showcase the timeless allure of its X-RAY Perpetual Calendar. This masterpiece is the culmination of meticulous aesthetic exploration and design evolution, embodying the essence of sophistication and innovation.

Drawing inspiration from its rich historical lineage, the X-RAY Perpetual Calendar seamlessly intertwines traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde flair, presenting a refreshing perspective on exceptional watchmaking. Every aspect of this exquisite timepiece reflects Hysek's distinct identity, reimagined through a contemporary lens.

Crafted with precision, the 18k rose gold case exudes opulence, while the exclusive rubber bracelet adorned with an 18k rose gold H insert epitomizes luxury. Complemented by high-quality black rubber flanges, the watch exudes a singular, refined style that captivates the discerning eye.

At the heart of the X-RAY Perpetual Calendar lies a perpetual calendar function, accompanied by a mesmerizing dial that unveils the intricacies of the sophisticated movement through carefully crafted openings. Available only in 18k rose gold and in a limited edition, this masterpiece showcases months and leap year indications at 12 o'clock, date indication at 3 o'clock, day counter at 9 o'clock.

In honouring the traditions of Ramadan, Hysek extends a warm invitation to watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs to explore the enduring beauty of this timepiece, crafted in adherence to the purest traditions of fine watchmaking. The X-RAY Perpetual Calendar perfectly embodies mechanical excellence with seamless navigation of the calendar intricacies until the year 2100.

Technical specifications

Movement

Mechanical Automatic winding up, movement customized by HYSEK, hours, minutes, perpetual calendar, 21 jewels, 42 hours power reserve, frequency: 28'800 A/h

Case

Rectangular case, size: L41mm x H51mm x E13mm, 18k rose gold, crystal sapphire with anti-reflection, water resistance 30m, semi-skeleton dial, bracelet in rubber with 18k rose gold H insert, Hysek double fold-over buckle

Hysek stands as a beacon of independence and creativity in the realm of Swiss watchmaking, seamlessly blending artistic design with technical prowess . Since its inception, the brand has carved a unique path, swiftly gaining recognition for its unconventional approach to horology.

A pivotal moment in Hysek's journey came with the establishment of its manufacture in Switzerland in 2007, solidifying its position as a formidable force in the watch industry. This milestone reflects the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and represents a bold statement of its commitment to excellence.

Hysek prevails an international exposure and reputation with an exclusive boutique for the brand in Dubai Mall, UAE. Here, discerning enthusiasts are treated to a curated selection of Hysek's most prestigious collections, including Abyss, Kilada, Furtif, and IO.

At the heart of Hysek's success lies a relentless pursuit of innovation and a steadfast dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional watchmaking. Each timepiece is a masterpiece in its own right, showcasing the perfect fusion of artistry and technical prowess.

Step into the world of Hysek and experience the harmonious union of tradition and innovation-a journey where time is not merely measured but celebrated in its purest form.

For more information, please call +971-4-225-6513 or email ...