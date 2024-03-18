China's Trade Turnover With Ukraine Rises By 46.6% To $1.5 Bln In January-February

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade in January-February grew
by 46.6% year-on-year to $1.5 bln, the General Administration of
Customs of China reported, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
As follows from the published statistics, exports of goods from
China to Ukraine over two months reached $550.42 mln (an increase
of 69.6% compared to the same period last year), while imports
increased by 36% ($954.06 mln). Compared to January-February 2023,
the positive balance of the Ukrainian side increased by 7.3%, to
$403.64 mln.
In February, trade turnover between the two countries decreased
by 13.3% compared to January and reached $698.54 mln. Exports from
China fell by 32.7% (to $221.25 mln), imports from Ukraine remained
virtually unchanged and amounted to $477. 28 mln.
Ukraine is the leading supplier of corn to China. According to
the General Administration of Customs of China statistics, this
agricultural product in terms of value accounted for almost half of
China's imports from this country. Other Ukrainian goods purchased
by China include sunflower and rapeseed oil, barley, ferronickel,
beef, soybeans, other food products, raw materials, and
semi-finished products.
The main items of Chinese exports
to Ukraine include consumer goods, electric vehicles, lithium
batteries, tires for buses, trucks and cars, smartphones,
television equipment.
According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in
2022, the volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade fell by 60% to $7.65
bln. In 2023, it fell by 10.8% to $6.81 bln.
