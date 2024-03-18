President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz
holiday, Azernews reports.
Dear compatriots!
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday
and wish you all a spring mood, good health, and success in your
future endeavors.
The ancient Novruz, which goes back into our history, fully
embodies the love of life, rich spirituality, broad outlook, and
optimistic thoughts about the future of our great-grandfathers.
There is a celebration of the unity of society with nature and the
highest values inherent in humanity in it – kindness, mercy and
compassion. This dear holiday, which has played an important role
in the emergence of national self-awareness, is celebrated in our
country with colorful ceremonies and numerous celebrations, as was
the case hundreds of years ago.
Our Novruz traditions are a unique contribution of our wise
people, who have always paid special respect to their centuries-old
cultural past, to human civilization. It is the civic duty of every
Azerbaijani to preserve these traditions, the sacred legacy of our
ancestors, and pass them on to future generations.
This year's Novruz coincides with the beginning of a new phase
of our life in the conditions of complete restoration of the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. The renewing
atmosphere of spring increases the determination in each one of us
to build and create for the sake of a stronger Azerbaijan. I am
sure that we will successfully complete our soonest eternal return
to our liberated ancestral lands with the great enthusiasm we
derive from victory.
I do hope that this Novruz, which fills the hearts with light,
will bring a lot of joy, abundance, blessings and prosperity to
every home and hearth.
Happy holidays!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 March 2024
