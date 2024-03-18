President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday and wish you all a spring mood, good health, and success in your future endeavors.

The ancient Novruz, which goes back into our history, fully embodies the love of life, rich spirituality, broad outlook, and optimistic thoughts about the future of our great-grandfathers. There is a celebration of the unity of society with nature and the highest values inherent in humanity in it – kindness, mercy and compassion. This dear holiday, which has played an important role in the emergence of national self-awareness, is celebrated in our country with colorful ceremonies and numerous celebrations, as was the case hundreds of years ago.

Our Novruz traditions are a unique contribution of our wise people, who have always paid special respect to their centuries-old cultural past, to human civilization. It is the civic duty of every Azerbaijani to preserve these traditions, the sacred legacy of our ancestors, and pass them on to future generations.

This year's Novruz coincides with the beginning of a new phase of our life in the conditions of complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. The renewing atmosphere of spring increases the determination in each one of us to build and create for the sake of a stronger Azerbaijan. I am sure that we will successfully complete our soonest eternal return to our liberated ancestral lands with the great enthusiasm we derive from victory.

I do hope that this Novruz, which fills the hearts with light, will bring a lot of joy, abundance, blessings and prosperity to every home and hearth.

Happy holidays!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 March 2024