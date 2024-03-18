Azerbaijan, US Discuss Bilateral And Multilateral Cooperation Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with U.S.
Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis
Bono, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides explored prospects for the
bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan
and the United States, the current situation in the region, and
various aspects of the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
FM Bayramov highlighted key topics discussed at the Munich
Security Conference and meetings held in Berlin, including
Azerbaijan`s expectations from the peace process and its stance on
outstanding issues. He reiterated Azerbaijan`s commitment to the
peace process.
The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
