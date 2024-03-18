               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, US Discuss Bilateral And Multilateral Cooperation Agenda


3/18/2024 3:13:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored prospects for the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the United States, the current situation in the region, and various aspects of the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM Bayramov highlighted key topics discussed at the Munich Security Conference and meetings held in Berlin, including Azerbaijan`s expectations from the peace process and its stance on outstanding issues. He reiterated Azerbaijan`s commitment to the peace process.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

