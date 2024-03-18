President Zelensky, Senator Graham Discuss Role Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Robert Needham to discuss the situation on the battlefield and the vital role of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Robert Needham had an important meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to hear battlefield updates and vital role that U.S. assistance plays in Ukraine's fight against Russia's aggression. We all agree that time is of the essence in helping Ukraine defend itself," the embassy said.

Graham arrived in Kyiv on Monday.

Senator Graham was previously known for his active support of Ukraine. In January 2023, he visited Kyiv together with other fellow legislators. Graham is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the same time, in February 2024, influential Republican and Democratic senators who have worked with Graham for years openly resented his decision to oppose a $95 billion foreign aid package and join Trump's isolationist stance.

Photo: U.S. Embassy Kyiv / X