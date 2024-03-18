Dharmendra Lip-Syncs To Ghazal Originally Penned By Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, who was recently seen in the Karan Johar-directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', shared a video of himself lip-syncing to a ghazal written by Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The senior actor took to his X account and shared a video in which he can be seen lip-syncing to the rendition of the song by the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Haqeeqat e zindagi bayaan kar baitha hoon ... mere kunbe ke log... mere fans mujhe udas nahin dekh paate (sic)."

Talking about the song, lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi used ghazal by the Mughal emperor in the song 'Lagta Nahi Dil Mera' in the 1960 film 'Lal Quila'. The ghazal was originally penned by the Mughal emperor when he was in exile in Myanmar.

His pain of being separated from his country and loved ones is clearly evident in this poem. He remained in Myanmar till his death and was buried there. He knew this fate of his which he brought in the last two lines of this ghazal.