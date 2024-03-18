Cloudy With Chances Of Thundery Rain Until The Weekend: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The weather in Qatar is expected to remain cloudy until the weekend, with chances of scattered rain at places, announced the Qatar Meteorology Department in their weekly forecast.

The scattered rain can also be thundery at times, QMD added. QMD also announced the approaching of the Sarayat season- the season of sudden changes.

Locally known as Al Sarayat, the season begins in the last third of March, and extends until the middle of May.

Al Sarayat is characterized by fast convective cloud developments during a short period, followed by thundery rain“mostly heavy in intensity” accompanied by“active lightning.”

The season is also known for strong downdraft winds that cause rising dust in limited areas. Al Sarayat season gets its name due to it normally forming in intermittent periods at evening and night times.