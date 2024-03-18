Eurofighter Typhoon’S Power Display In Saudi Arabia After Germany Lifts Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets showcased their prowess in Saudi Arabia during the "Spears of Victory" drill, organized by the Saudi Air Force.



This comes after Germany ended its sales ban, allowing the UK to proceed with selling at least 48 fighters to Riyadh.



The Eurofighter consortium, which also includes Germany, Italy, and Spain, collaborates on sales, with one country leading each deal.



German hesitations, based on human rights concerns in the Gulf state, particularly regarding the Yemen conflict and Jamal Khashoggi's murder, previously blocked the deal.



Nonetheless, German Foreign Minister Analena Baerbock announced in January the cessation of opposition to the sale.



This permits Saudi Arabia, already operating 72 Eurofighters, to expand its fleet.







The RAF's participation in "Spears of Victory" demonstrates the Eurofighter Typhoon's capabilities, with clearance for continued sales to Saudi Arabia.



Eurofighter's involvement in the event, likened to the esteemed "Red Flag" exercise, underscores the aircraft's regional importance.



Over 60 aircraft, including typhoons, tornadoes, and F-15s from the Royal Saudi Air Force , participated, along with Eurofighters from the Royal Air Force of Oman.



Squadrons from Pakistan, Greece, the UAE, and France also took part, with the US providing aerial refueling support.









King Abdulaziz Air Base offers vast training for forces to collaborate, and practice operations against simulated threats.









This multinational effort fosters relationships and strategic partnerships through shared experiences, highlighting the exercise's significance for all involved.

