(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 18, 2024: Axis Bank, one of the India’s leading private sector banks, has pledged to contribute Rs. 100 crores to the National Cancer Grid (NCG), which is a large network of 300+ cancer centres in India working to improve the standard of cancer care in the country. The network is coordinated by the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), a constituent unit of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). The 5-year partnership will work towards enhancing access to cancer care, advance cancer research and revolutionize digital health adoption across the 300+ cancer centres affiliated with the NCG. As a part of the program, Axis Bank will support establishment of key projects such as the National Tumour Biobank, National Cancer Teleconsultation Network, and Oncology-specific Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), marking a significant milestone in the fight against cancer in India. Importantly, these initiatives are well aligned with the Government of India’s efforts in increasing digital health adoption including the use of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, and other dignitaries – Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, TMC; Dr. C. S. Pramesh, Director, TMH and Convenor, NCG; Dr. Manju Sengar, Professor and Head of Medical Oncology, TMH; Dr. Nikesh R. Shah, CEO, National Cancer Grid-Koita Centre for Digital Oncology (NCG-KCDO); Rizwan Koita, Director, Koita Foundation; Ms. Sunita Rao, General Manager, Fundraising, TMH and Ms Surabhi Goel, COO, Koita Foundation.

This collaboration will focus on three strategic areas -

1. Improving Cancer Care Access and Quality:

• The National Cancer Teleconsultation Network will be established across India to help patients diagnosed with cancer to get expert opinions, follow up with healthcare professionals, and continue care closer to home, improving timeliness and reducing cost of care.

• Establishment of Clinical Decision Support Solutions will standardize cancer care by building evidence based clinical protocols into digital solutions.

2. Advancing Cancer Research and Innovation:

• The National Tumour Biobank, a central component of this initiative, will establish a repository of tumour tissues, blood, radiology and pathology images with clinical annotation from all over the country, integrating with leading cancer hospitals to promote scientific advances in cancer research.

• A National Digital Cancer Registry with special emphasis on rare cancers and exceptional responders, will drive credible data through a robust cancer database with current and accurate information about patients diagnosed with cancer and patterns of care. This will form a strong basis for cancer research, policy decisions and tracking the impact of cancer control initiatives.

3. Enabling Digital Capacity Building:

• Oncology-specific Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) will be deployed in several NCG network hospitals to enhance clinical data management, promote personal patient health records, and improve healthcare delivery.

• NCG will also support network hospitals in driving healthcare data interoperability for patients with cancer, including the use of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

• Virtual Skills Labs / Online and Blended Learning Modules will be set up to reduce skill gaps in medical and para-medical professionals enabling capacity building including task-shifting to improve the healthcare delivery system.

Underlining the importance of this initiative, Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank said, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to partner with the National Cancer Grid and Tata Memorial Hospital in their journey towards revolutionizing cancer research and advancement of cancer care. This partnership resonates with Axis Bank’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility mission of promoting sustainable healthcare, including preventive health. This alliance reaffirms Axis Bank’s dedication towards humanitarian causes and societal well-being.’’

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. C. S. Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital and Convenor, National Cancer Grid, said, “We are grateful to Axis Bank for their generous contribution. Their support is critical for us to drive cancer research, innovation and digital health initiatives at the National Cancer Grid, which has taken several transformational steps for delivery of high-quality cancer care to patients with cancer across the country. We also look forward to learning from Axis Bank’s rich experience in digital transformation as we embark on a similar journey for the NCG.”

This partnership between Axis Bank, Tata Memorial Hospital and the National Cancer Grid will endeavour to make a tangible difference in the lives of millions by making a significant impact in the vital area of cancer care and research.





