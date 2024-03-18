U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Kyiv on Monday.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on social media platform X .



“Today we welcome Senator Lindsey Graham to Kyiv. The U.S.'s unwavering support is crucial for Ukraine's success against Russia's illegal full-scale war,” the post says.

Senator Graham was previously known for his strong support of Ukraine. Last January, he visited Kyiv with other lawmakers. Graham is a senior member of the Judiciary Committee. He is also a member of the Senate Committees on Appropriations, Budget, Environment and Public Works.

At the same time, in February this year, influential Republican and Democratic senators who had worked with Lindsey Graham for years were openly outraged by his decision to oppose the $95 billion foreign aid package and join Trump's isolationist stance.

Photo credit: U.S. Embassy Kyiv/Х