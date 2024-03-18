(MENAFN) According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russian forces have seized control of the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region from Ukrainian troops. The ministry stated that the village was "liberated" following successful offensive actions carried out by units of the Vostok (East) group of forces. Mirnoye, with a population of approximately 500 people prior to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, is situated 14 kilometers southwest of Guliaipole and 77 kilometers southeast of Zaporozhye, both of which remain under Ukrainian control.



The ministry's announcement also highlighted recent attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Russian territory in the Belgorod Region. Russian forces claim to have repelled these incursions over the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian troops allegedly making repeated efforts to cross into Russia in the area, resulting in significant casualties and the loss of military equipment, including tanks and armored personnel carriers.



These developments come amid ongoing hostilities in the Ukraine conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin asserting in a recent interview that Russian forces are advancing across the entire frontline. This assertion follows previous territorial gains by the Russian military, including the capture of Avdeevka, a major stronghold in the Donetsk region, along with control over several smaller settlements in other areas.



The liberation of Mirnoye underscores the fluid and volatile nature of the conflict, with both sides engaged in a protracted struggle for territorial control. As the situation continues to evolve, the impact of these military operations on civilian populations and the broader geopolitical landscape remains a subject of intense scrutiny and concern.

