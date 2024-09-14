Sri Lanka Steps Up Measures For Fighting Tuberculosis

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 14 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cabinet approved a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the effectiveness of a new model to tuberculosis, according to the government's information department on Saturday.

The MoU will be signed between the country's Sri Jayewardenepura University and the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (IUATLD), Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the department, tuberculosis is the second infectious in Sri Lanka and the leading cause of death from such illnesses.

In 2021, a guideline was prepared for Sri Lanka following the World Health Organization's recommendation on tuberculosis preventive treatments, the department said.

The department said it is expected to conduct a study to observe the effectiveness of the proposed treatment model under the national program for tuberculosis control and chest diseases. The IUATLD has agreed to provide a financial grant of 387,280 US dollars.