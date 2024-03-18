Azerbaijan, Iraq Discuss Realization Of The Economic Potential Between Two Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani and Iraqi officials discussed the existing economic
potential of the two countries, Azernews reports,
citing a post shared by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov on his official X account.
The post reads that as part of a visit of the Azerbaijani
delegation to Iraq, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid received the
delegation. The meeting heard the relations between Azerbaijan and
Iraq are developing in the directions determined by the heads of
state, and the possibilities of realizing the existing economic
potential were reviewed.
