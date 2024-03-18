Doha Bank Holds Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chairman of Doha Bank, Sheikh Fahad bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani announced that the Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders in its meeting held yesterday, has unanimously endorsed the Board

of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for year 2023 and has also endorsed the balance sheet and the profit & loss account for the financial year ended on 31/12/2023 and the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for QR (0.075) per share. During the same meeting, the Chairman and Board members were discharged from the responsibility for the year 2023 and approved the payment of the BOD's stipulated remuneration for the year. He also said that the AGM has approved the Board of Directors' Remuneration Policy and Performance Remuneration Policy.

He also stated that the AGM has approved the extension of the period for issuance of Notes under the bank's EMTN programme with the terms and conditions as follows:

In varying amounts which would, in aggregate, not exceed, at any time, the EMTN programme limit of $ 3bn. That no single deal would exceed $1bn.

In various major currencies including (but not limited to) US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Yen, Swiss Francs, Sterling Pound, Euro and Qatari Riyal, and any other currency agreed between the relevant Issuer, the Guarantor (in the case of Guaranteed Notes) and the relevant Dealer. To varying maturities not exceeding 30 years. Be issued either by an SPV guaranteed by Doha Bank or through Doha Bank directly.

To authorise the Board of Directors of Doha Bank and those authorized by the Board (each an“Authorised Signatory”) to take all necessary actions to execute these issuances within the EMTN programme after obtaining the approval of Qatar Central Bank and any other competent authorities.

Such Authorised Signatory is also authorized to handle all aspects of the application for listing of any Notes issued under the EMTN programme on any suitable listing exchange, and which authority shall include negotiating, agreeing, executing, and delivering any required application forms and associated documents (listing documents).