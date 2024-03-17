JAF Says Airplane Sounds Over Northern Regions Were From Jordanian Jets

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Sunday that airplanes sounds heard over the northern regions of the Kingdom were from aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

The army said that Jordanian military jets moved in response to an alert from radar devices that detected air movements of unknown origin over northern regions.

JAF spokesman stated that the military made sure that the Jordanian airspace was safe and that there was no threat, before returning to their bases.

The Arab Army called on citizens to refrain from circulating rumors that would cause anxiety among Jordanians and to fact-check reports from the right source.