Azerbaijani President Invites Jens Stoltenberg To Azerbaijan To Attend COP29


3/17/2024 7:09:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan was unanimously selected as the host country for COP29. This is a sign of recognition of our efforts in the green transition,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“Having rich natural resources and fossil fuels, we invest largely together with our partners in renewable sources. I invited Mr. Secretary General to visit us this November in any capacity and to be part of our important conference,” the head of state underlined.

