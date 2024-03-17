Azerbaijani President Invites Jens Stoltenberg To Azerbaijan To Attend COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan was unanimously selected as the host country for
COP29. This is a sign of recognition of our efforts in the green
transition,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens
Stoltenberg.
“Having rich natural resources and fossil fuels, we invest
largely together with our partners in renewable sources. I invited
Mr. Secretary General to visit us this November in any capacity and
to be part of our important conference,” the head of state
underlined.
MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.