(MENAFN) In a notable shift in Germany's approach to the Ukraine conflict, Rolf Mutzenich, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the German parliament, has urged for a redirection of deliberations towards ending the ongoing conflict. Mutzenich emphasized the need to explore avenues for winding down hostilities, freezing the conflict, and ultimately achieving a peaceful resolution.



Mutzenich also defended Chancellor Olaf Scholz's firm stance against providing long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels and avoiding actions that could escalate tensions further. His remarks come amidst Russia's repeated assertions of openness to peace negotiations, with President Vladimir Putin signaling Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue based on current realities and security guarantees for Russia.



Addressing the Bundestag following the rejection of arming Ukraine with Taurus rockets, Mutzenich questioned the prevailing focus on military strategies and emphasized the importance of considering approaches to freeze and ultimately end the conflict. Criticizing dissent within the ruling 'traffic light' coalition, which includes the Green and Free Democratic parties, Mutzenich lamented the loss of measured discourse.



The remarks by Mutzenich have sparked reactions within Germany's political landscape, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly expressing visible displeasure at the suggestion of freezing the conflict. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including the Christian Democratic Party, have criticized Mutzenich's stance, dismissing the notion of freezing the conflict as unbelievable.



Mutzenich's advocacy for ceasefire and diplomacy marks a significant departure from previous discussions surrounding military assistance to Ukraine, signaling a growing recognition within Germany's political establishment of the need for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict. As Germany navigates its role in the ongoing crisis, Mutzenich's calls for dialogue and de-escalation underscore the complexities and challenges inherent in addressing one of Europe's most pressing security concerns.

