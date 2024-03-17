Community Condemns EU Parliamentarians Over Insulting Azerbaijan's Cultural Values

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of corrupt and racist deputies of the European
Parliament insulted Azerbaijan under the pretext of protecting
cultural heritage and tried to interfere in its internal affairs.
In their appeals, the parliamentarians did not use the universal
expressions "world cultural heritage", which includes the heritage
of all peoples, but rather the expressions that discriminate along
religious lines, and spoke exclusively about the Armenian heritage, Azernews reports, citing the statement by the
Western Azerbaijan Community.
It is known to everyone that Armenia systematically and
massively destroyed the cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijanis
in its territory and in the territories of Azerbaijan it once
occupied. On the territory of Armenia, 300 mosques, hundreds of
cemeteries, numerous other cultural monuments have been erased from
the earth. Armenia does not allow the visit of the UNESCO mission
for the purpose of monitoring the state of Azerbaijani cultural
heritage there.
Instead of slandering Azerbaijan and creating discord on
religious grounds, the fake deputies of the European Parliament
should make efforts to implement the visit of the UNESCO mission to
Armenia, stop the destruction of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage
there and restore the destroyed ones, and most importantly, support
the return of 300 thousand Western Azerbaijanis who were expelled
from Armenia.
