Community Condemns EU Parliamentarians Over Insulting Azerbaijan's Cultural Values

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of corrupt and racist deputies of the European Parliament insulted Azerbaijan under the pretext of protecting cultural heritage and tried to interfere in its internal affairs. In their appeals, the parliamentarians did not use the universal expressions "world cultural heritage", which includes the heritage of all peoples, but rather the expressions that discriminate along religious lines, and spoke exclusively about the Armenian heritage, Azernews reports, citing the statement by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It is known to everyone that Armenia systematically and massively destroyed the cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijanis in its territory and in the territories of Azerbaijan it once occupied. On the territory of Armenia, 300 mosques, hundreds of cemeteries, numerous other cultural monuments have been erased from the earth. Armenia does not allow the visit of the UNESCO mission for the purpose of monitoring the state of Azerbaijani cultural heritage there.

Instead of slandering Azerbaijan and creating discord on religious grounds, the fake deputies of the European Parliament should make efforts to implement the visit of the UNESCO mission to Armenia, stop the destruction of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage there and restore the destroyed ones, and most importantly, support the return of 300 thousand Western Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Armenia.