Worldwide oil output to increase despite OPEC+ reductions

(MENAFN) The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) anticipates a surge in global oil production in the near future, driven by escalating demand in key countries such as the United States, Guyana, Canada, and Brazil. This projected increase in output is poised to counterbalance some of the production cuts implemented by the OPEC+ alliance, signaling a potential shift in the global oil market dynamics.



The decision to extend the OPEC+ alliance's agreement to slash oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day underscores the coalition's efforts to stabilize prices amidst evolving market conditions. However, this decision presents a formidable challenge in light of the burgeoning global demand for oil and the mounting supplies emanating from countries beyond the alliance's purview.



Notably, the growth in oil supplies from non-OPEC+ nations, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Guyana, is poised to exert a significant influence on global supply dynamics. According to the EIA report, these countries are projected to contribute over 80 percent of the anticipated global supply growth in the coming years, reshaping the landscape of the oil market.



As a consequence of this trend, the report suggests that while the OPEC+ alliance may experience a decline in refined oil product production by one million barrels per day in 2024, non-member countries are expected to ramp up their output by 1.4 million barrels per day, with the United States leading the charge. This forecast underscores the growing role of non-OPEC+ producers in meeting global oil demand and highlights the shifting dynamics within the energy sector.



In essence, the projected increase in global oil production, driven by burgeoning demand in key consuming nations and augmented by supplies from non-OPEC+ countries, reflects the intricate interplay of factors shaping the future trajectory of the oil market. Amidst this evolving landscape, stakeholders must navigate a complex array of challenges and opportunities to adapt to the changing dynamics and ensure the resilience and sustainability of the global energy ecosystem.

MENAFN17032024000045015682ID1107986723