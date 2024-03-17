               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: FOMC In View Setups On EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY


3/17/2024 4:25:45 AM

Rengo – Japan's largest labour union group representing around seven million workers – confirmed an agreed upon wage growth figure of 5.28%, the highest in 30-years. Wages and demand-pull inflation have been the two main preconditions identified by the Bank of Japan before local interest rates can be raised out of negative territory.

Inflation has remained above 2% for over a year, somewhat satisfying the second condition but crucially, the 2% target needs to hold persistently above 2%, something that appears at risk as Japanese CPI has fallen rapidly from over 3.3% and is currently at 2.2%. Wages on the other had have risen drastically, which will filter into future inflation forecasts as higher wages leaves consumers with greater disposable income to spend, which pushes prices higher. This is the logic behind a 'virtuous' wage-price relationship sought by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

USD/JPY continued to rise on Friday, building on the dollar boost received on Thursday as the pair looks to be headed for the much talked about 150.00 level. Closing on the daily and weekly candle above the 50-day SMA opens the door for a further retracement of the early March decline.

The weekly chart below reveals the longer-term uptrend which remains intact via the ascending channel where higher highs and higher lows have been observed. The major levels to be watched next week include the 150.00 level where FX intervention remains a risk. The finance ministry has previously voiced displeasure about unfavourably volatile moves that do not represent fundamentals when prices trade at or above 150.00.

However, after the positive wage data, the BoJ may opt to talk up an imminent hike when officials meet on Tuesday. That is, of course, provided they do not opt to surprise the market with a hike at the meeting (41% chance of a hike implied by the market).

146.50 can be treated as a tripwire if the prospect of an imminent rate hike becomes evident. This is likely to result in yen appreciation and a move lower in USD/JPY. One again, there are many factors to consider here and one of those is to evaluate the sustainability of the recent bounce higher in the US dollar.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

