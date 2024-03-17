Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association Qatar Organises Community Iftar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association Qatar (AMUAAQ) an associate organization (AO) of ICBF under the aegis of the Embassy of India-Qatar, organised the traditional community Iftar on Friday, 15th March 2024 at the open air picturesque outdoor venue of the Box Park, Old Port Doha.

Shri Sachin Dinkar Shankpal First Secretary (Culture, Education, Visa & Community Affairs) Embassy of India Qatar Chief Guest while Mr. Nilanshu Dey (Former President ISC, ICBF) was guest of honour, Mr. Deepak Shetty (Vice President, ICBF), Mr. Shahabuddin Ahmad (Chairman, Bazm E Sadaf), Tanveer Ahmad (President, Jharkhand Association), Maulana Niyaz Falahi, Janab Rahmatullah Asari Sahab and Shabbir Ahmad sahab attended the program as as special guests.

Chief Guest Shri Sachin Dinkar Shankpal presence and wishing to meet and greet“Ramadan Kareem” to all attendees was a big proud moment to all of us. The AMU Alumni Association Qatar is a non-profit and socio-cultural organisation committed to promote a sense of brotherhood and foster spirit of community wellness. The forum's objective is to serve the educational, social, literary, sports and cultural needs of the community.

The Community Iftar brings together the alumni students, Families, Friends, and Guests for Prayers, to listen the lecture on Ramadan & Zakat, catered Iftar meal and shared home-made tea and drinks in the month of Ramadan. The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is when Muslims around the world spend the day abstaining from food and drink during the daylight hours. At sunset, Muslims break their fast with a meal called Iftar.