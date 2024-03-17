Nine Hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare Recognized in Newsweek’s ‘World's Best Hospitals 2024’ List

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai – March 11, 2024: Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare provider in India and GCC, has announced that 9 of its hospitals have been featured in Newsweek magazine’s prestigious World’s Best Hospitals list 2024.



In UAE, 4 hospitals within the Aster network have been recognized - Aster Hospital – Mankhool (Rank #5), Aster Hospital - Al Qusais (Rank #14), Medcare Hospital – Al Safa (Rank #34) and Medcare Women & Children Hospital – Sheikh Zayed Road (Special for Women & Children care). Simultaneously, 5 hospitals from India have been featured - including Aster CMI Hospital (Rank #20), Aster Medcity (Rank #34), Aster MIMS Hospital (Rank #78), Aster Prime Hospital (Rank #93), and Aster RV Hospital (Rank #75). Most Aster hospitals featured in the list have progressed in their ranking, showcasing substantial improvement compared to the previous year.



Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said “We take great pride in Newsweek's recognition of nine hospitals from the group this year, which validates our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare across our facilities in India and GCC, and the trust that our patients and their families place in us. This is a recognition of the constant hardwork and dedication of our doctors, nurses and employees to provide the best medical treatment and patient care, setting exceptional benchmarks.”



Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said, “Newsweek's recognition fuels our commitment to perfecting the synergy of clinical excellence and top-notch service, making Aster a trusted healthcare brand in GCC and India. Our success lies in a three-pronged strategy that seamlessly integrates outstanding clinical outcomes, unparalleled patient experiences, and sustainable competitive pricing. This cohesive approach has allowed us to create a reliable formula, consistently securing top ranks on prestigious lists like these.”



Newsweek's renowned ‘World's Best Hospitals List’ is synonymous with acknowledging healthcare establishments upholding international standards in delivering clinical excellence and patient care. Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, surveyed 85000 medical experts and public data to publish the rankings.









