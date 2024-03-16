Ukraine, Romania Plan To Improve Border Crossing Points

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk met with Romanian Ambassador to Ukraine Alexandru Victor Micula and discussed cooperation at the state and regional levels and the launch of new initiatives in the framework of economic, educational and cultural cooperation.

Zaparaniuk said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Further steps were discussed regarding the development of customs infrastructure, specifically checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, as well as joint events. A master plan for the development of border infrastructure will be presented in April. Additionally, a joint seminar on cybersecurity will be held at the end of March. Given the relevance of information protection and cyber technologies, particularly during martial law, it is important to identify risks and have effective tools to counter and prevent cybercrime,” said Zaparaniuk.

As Ukrinform reported, Ruslan Zaparaniuk discussed the prospects for building customs infrastructure, including checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, with President of the Suceava County Council President Gheorghe Flutur and U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Romania Kathleen Kavalec.