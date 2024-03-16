Qatar Observes Arab Human Rights Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar Saturday observed the Arab Human Rights Day, which falls on March 16 of each year, the date when the Arab Charter on Human Rights entered into force.

Held under the theme "Protecting the Family and Strengthening its Bonds", the Arab Charter on Human Rights primarily aims to put human rights in the Arab states among their top and core national interests, imbue the Arab people with the traits of patriotism and pride in identity, in addition to preparing generations in the Arab states for a free and responsible life in a robust civil society that underpins correlation between awareness of rights and commitment to duties, prevailed by equality, tolerance and moderation values.

To mark this occasion, HE the Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud emphasised the importance of values and principles advocated by the Arab Charter on Human Rights, particularly the promotion of human rights values and principles, peace, development, strengthening the principles of human dignity which is deep-rooted in all family members, espousing the values of equality and preventing discrimination among people within the framework of shared respect and tolerance.

Qatar's belief in the significance of human rights, as well as protecting and advancing them is not a new thing, but essentially stems from the tenets of the true Islamic religion, culture, Islamic and Arabic identity, and the constitution of the State of Qatar which devoted its Part 3: Public Rights and Duties as one of the core human rights protected and promoted by the state, said HE Al Mahmoud.

Al Mahmoud underscored Qatar's keen interest in solidarity, joint Arab action and the significance of the role performed by the Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights and the Arab Charter on Human Rights in protecting and promoting human rights in the Arab states. He pointed out that the State of Qatar hosted the 53rd session of the Arab Human Rights Committee of the Arab League.

In conclusion, HE Al Mahmoud emphasised the importance of raising awareness and highlight the significance of protecting and promoting human rights in all Arab states, in addition to protecting families and strengthening their bonds.

