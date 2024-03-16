35 Somali Pirates Surrender After Indian Navy MARCOS Launch Operation Against Pirate Vessel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Navy's elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) aboard INS Kolkata, in a 40-hour operation, successfully executed a series of coordinated operations resulting in the surrender of all 35 pirates and the safe rescue of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel on March 16, 2024, without any casualties.

INS Kolkata intercepted the Pirate Ship Ruen, located approximately 1400 nautical miles (2600 kilometers) from the Indian Coast. The pirate ship was compelled to halt using strategic measures, supported by INS Subhadra, HALE RPA, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS - PRAHARs air-dropped by C-17 aircraft.

Furthermore, the vessel underwent a thorough inspection to detect any presence of illegal arms, ammunition, or contraband, ensuring its safety and compliance with maritime regulations.



A total of 16 crew members were still onboard the vessel while one was released on the medical ground. After establishing communication with the pirates, the marine commandos warned them of action if they didn't surrender.

As per the reports, the pirates did not pay any heed to the warning which led the commandos to begin firing. As per the sources, the commandos were given permission to take action against them.

About 35 pirates are on board the merchant vessel who have been using it as the mother ship for carrying out piracy in nearby areas. The crew consists of citizens from Angola, Myanmar and Bermuda.

The Pirate Attack



The Somalian pirates had hijacked the Maltese-flagged merchant vessel Ruen on December 14, 2023, and were reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on the high seas.



On Friday, the Indian Navy warship intercepted the vessel but pirates on board the vessel opened fire on the warship. In self-defence and to counter piracy, the Indian Navy acted with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.



The pirates onboard the vessel were called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be held against their will.