European Countries' Experience Not Useful Anymore, Former Czech PM Says

Former Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer remarked during the
plenary session titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union
and Neighborhood" at the XI Global Baku Forum that the experience
of European countries is no longer beneficial, Azernews reports.
"Europe faces numerous threats, many of which are difficult to
discern. These challenges extend beyond individuals, and it is the
responsibility of politicians to address them. However, there is a
lack of clarity on the direction we should take. Unlike the
previous century, circumstances have evolved, necessitating the
need for a roadmap," Fischer added.
The XI Global Baku Forum convenes representatives from various
countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350
guests from more than 70 nations participating.
Running until March 16, the forum encompasses discussions on
various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and
preparations for COP29, threats to the current world order,
security challenges, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a
fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's
challenges, and significant global threats such as climate change,
food security, and nuclear safety.
Additionally, discussions address the roles of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the
European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies,
resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural
resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and
emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and
cyberweapons.
