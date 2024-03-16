European Countries' Experience Not Useful Anymore, Former Czech PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Former Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer remarked during the plenary session titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" at the XI Global Baku Forum that the experience of European countries is no longer beneficial, Azernews reports.

"Europe faces numerous threats, many of which are difficult to discern. These challenges extend beyond individuals, and it is the responsibility of politicians to address them. However, there is a lack of clarity on the direction we should take. Unlike the previous century, circumstances have evolved, necessitating the need for a roadmap," Fischer added.

The XI Global Baku Forum convenes representatives from various countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations participating.

Running until March 16, the forum encompasses discussions on various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the current world order, security challenges, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant global threats such as climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Additionally, discussions address the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.